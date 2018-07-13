US Preparing Additional Tariffs on $200 Bln of Chinese Products

The U.S. is pursuing a new set of tariffs that would hit 200 billion dollars' worth of Chinese products.



U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) Robert Lighthizer said in a statement on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has ordered the Office of the USTR to begin the process of imposing ten percent tariffs on an additional 200 billion dollars of Chinese imports.



Lighthizer said that the move is a result of Beijing’s retaliation to Washington’s imposition of trade tariffs on Chinese imports and the failure to change its practices.



He added it was an appropriate response under the authority of Section 301 to obtain the elimination of China’s harmful industrial policies.



The additional U.S. tariffs, which will go through a two-month approval process including a public hearing, come after China retaliated in a tit-for-tat trade dispute last week.



The U.S. began imposing 25 percent tariffs on 34 billion dollars' worth of Chinese goods last Friday. In an immediate response, Beijing imposed a 25 percent levy on the same value of U.S. products.

