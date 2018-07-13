US, N. Korea to Meet at Inter-Korean Border over Repatriation of Soldiers' Remains

North Korea and the United States will reportedly meet at the inter-Korean border this week to discuss the repatriation of the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.



According to multiple diplomatic sources on Wednesday, the two sides will meet at a conference room within the Joint Security Area of the truce village of Panmunjeom on Thursday morning. They will discuss how and when the remains will be taken over.



During U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to the North last week, it was agreed that a working-level meeting would be held on the repatriation issue.



If the meeting goes well, it will create momentum for future working-level talks on other agreements made during last month's North Korea-U.S. summit, including the North's denuclearization and security guarantees for the regime.



The sources said around 100 wooden boxes that were earlier sent to Panmunjeom will be used for the repatriation of the soldiers’ remains.



Once handed over, the remains will be transported to the U.S. Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, then sent to Hickam U.S. Air Force base in Hawaii for identification.

[Photo : KBS News]