Pompeo: N. Korea’s Denuclearization is 'Decades-Long Challenge'

Amid criticism that he returned from his third visit to Pyongyang empty-handed, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed that getting North Korea to dismantle its nuclear and missile programs will be a "decades-long challenge."



Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after arriving in Belgium for the NATO summit, the U.S. top diplomat said it will be a long process to get the North Koreans to make a fundamental strategic decision that their nuclear weapons pose a threat to the regime and do not offer security.



Pompeo referenced the same timeline during his trip to Afghanistan on Monday, adding it was ludicrous to think that changing the North’s mindset would happen in the course of a "handful of hours."

