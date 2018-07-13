US Senate Passes Motion to Limit Trump's Tariff Powers

The U.S. Senate Wednesday backed a non-binding motion that warns President Donald Trump against abusing his authority to impose tariffs on imports for national security reasons.



The vast majority of Republicans and every Democrat in the Senate passed the motion 88-11, which calls for Congress to have a role in deciding whether to impose high tariffs for national security purposes under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.



The motion is non-binding, but it reflects a growing worry in Congress that Trump is imposing national security tariffs against U.S. trading partners that are leading to retaliations that could hurt local companies.



The vote comes amid a growing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, with the Trump administration threatening to impose ten percent tariffs on 200 billion dollars' worth of Chinese goods on Tuesday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]