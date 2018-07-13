Moon to Hold Summit Talks with Singapore's Prime Minister

President Moon Jae-in will hold summit talks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday to discuss bilateral economic cooperation.



On the second day of his first state visit to Singapore, Moon will attend a formal welcoming ceremony in the morning before meeting with Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and holding a summit with the prime minister.



The president's itinerary also includes a signing ceremony for memoranda of understanding and a joint press conference with Lee.



He will also attend an orchid naming ceremony, where a new orchid will be named after Moon in his honor.



Singapore grows a specific species of orchid to name after a foreign leader, and offers the plant as a gift. Moon will be the first South Korean president to be presented with such an orchid.



The president will then meet with business leaders of the two nations at a business forum and deliver a keynote speech before attending a state banquet.



On the last day of his trip on Friday, Moon will deliver a speech before a 400-strong audience regarding his message of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in Asia.

