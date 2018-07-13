Pence: Trump Believes Progress can be Made on N. Korea's Denuclearization Agreement

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump still believes progress can be made on the agreement that was reached at the Washington-Pyongyang summit on North Korea's denuclearization.



Pence made the remark in an interview with Fox News Channel late Tuesday when asked to comment on growing skepticism about the North's willingness to denuclearize following U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest trip to Pyongyang.



Regarding the North's criticism issued after Pompeo's trip, Pence said that Trump still believes the Singapore agreement where North Korea agreed to complete denuclearization represents a commitment that the U.S. can make progress on.



He added that the U.S. is going to continue to work through that, and it will not be "sidelined or sidetracked" in negotiations to dismantle the North’s nuclear weapons program.

