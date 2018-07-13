Trump Releases Letter from Kim Jong-un

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday released a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that expressed hope for further development in bilateral relations.



In a tweet, Trump posted copies of the four-paragraph note -- both in Korean and translated into English -- in which Kim stated that the Washington-Pyongyang summit last month was the "start of a meaningful journey."



Kim also expressed optimism that "the strong will, sincere efforts and unique approach" by the two leaders will open up a "new future" between the U.S. and the North.



In the letter, Kim offered no clear reassurances that he is committed to the North's nuclear dismantlement, referring more generally to "the faithful implementation of the joint statement" agreed to at the Singapore summit.



Trump tweeted that the letter is "a very nice note” from Kim, adding that "great progress" is being made.



The release of the letter comes amid growing skepticism around Pyongyang's willingness to denuclearize.



The letter, dated July sixth, is thought to have been given to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to deliver to Trump while he was visiting Pyongyang last week for talks on the North's denuclearization. Pompeo did not meet with Kim during the latest visit.

[Photo : YONHAP News]