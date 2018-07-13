Moon: US-N. Korea Negotiations Will Produce Success

Write : 2018-07-13 08:59:04 Update : 2018-07-13 10:03:29

Moon: US-N. Korea Negotiations Will Produce Success

President Moon Jae-in has projected that negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea on the North's denuclearization will produce success although they will take time. 

Presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said that Moon made the prediction on Thursday during his meeting with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and a summit with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore. 

Moon reportedly assessed that negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang are now on the right track and bilateral working-level talks have begun in earnest. 

He also cautiously predicted that North Korea-U.S. negotiations may produce enough success if Pyongyang implements its complete denuclearization and the international community joins their efforts to guarantee the regime’s security. 

The president, who is visiting Singapore for a three-day state visit, will deliver a speech on his vision for peace and co-prosperity in East Asia before a 400-strong audience on Friday. 

He will wrap up a six-day trip to India and Singapore and return home after a meeting with Koreans in Singapore on Friday afternoon.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>