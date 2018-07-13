Moon: US-N. Korea Negotiations Will Produce Success

President Moon Jae-in has projected that negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea on the North's denuclearization will produce success although they will take time.



Presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said that Moon made the prediction on Thursday during his meeting with Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and a summit with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore.



Moon reportedly assessed that negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang are now on the right track and bilateral working-level talks have begun in earnest.



He also cautiously predicted that North Korea-U.S. negotiations may produce enough success if Pyongyang implements its complete denuclearization and the international community joins their efforts to guarantee the regime’s security.



The president, who is visiting Singapore for a three-day state visit, will deliver a speech on his vision for peace and co-prosperity in East Asia before a 400-strong audience on Friday.



He will wrap up a six-day trip to India and Singapore and return home after a meeting with Koreans in Singapore on Friday afternoon.

[Photo : YONHAP News]