US Accuses N. Korea of Breaching UN Sanctions on Refined Oil

The U.S. has reportedly accused North Korea of breaching a UN sanctions cap on refined petroleum by making illicit transfers between ships at sea.



According to foreign media outlets on Thursday, the U.S. sent a report to the UN Security Council claiming that North Korean tankers had brought in refined petroleum products illicitly procured via ship-to-ship transfers at least 89 times between January 1st and May 30th this year.



In December, the UN Security Council capped refined petroleum product exports to North Korea at 500-thousand barrels a year.



The U.S. report estimated that if fully loaded at around 90 percent laden, North Korean tankers have delivered nearly triple the 2018 quota at one-point-36 million barrels.



Washington reportedly asked the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee to issue an urgent note to all UN member states notifying them that North Korea has breached the refined petroleum cap and order an immediate halt to all transfers.

[Photo : YONHAP News]