VOA: Anti-US Slogans Vanishing in N. Korea

Voice of America reports Saturday citing a Western diplomat stationed in Pyongyang that anti-U.S. propaganda has noticeably decreased in North Korea since the North-U.S. summit last month.



In an email interview with VOA, the diplomat said that anti-U.S. slogans have clearly disappeared wherever you go in North Korea, and that it reflects an official policy shift by the Pyongyang regime.



But the source did not know about whether regular anti-U.S. ideological training was still held on North Korean residents.



The diplomat said that typically Pyongyang gives a very general or ambiguous response to questions related to these topics.



South Korean and Western news media have lately reported that North Korea was refraining from anti-Washington propaganda.



In fact, this year, the North did not hold an anti-U.S. public rally annually held in June or July to mark the anniversaries of the onset of the Korean War on June 25th and the signing of the armistice on July 27th.

[Photo : KBS News]