Write : 2018-07-14 13:09:19 Update : 2018-07-14 13:20:51

US Panel Rules S. Korean Roller Bearings Don't Harm US Industry

A U.S. trade panel ruled Friday that imports of South Korean tapered roller bearings do not hurt the U.S. domestic industry. 

The U.S. International Trade Commission reached the decision after U.S. manufacturers of the product filed a petition claiming losses due to Korean imports. 

The commission said the U.S. industry is not materially injured or threatened with material injury by the Korean imports, and therefore no antidumping duty order will be issued.

Three members of the commission voted for the imports posing no threat, one that they did, and one abstained. 

Earlier the Department of Commerce concluded that the Korean products were sold in the U.S. at "less than fair value." 

If the trade commission had ruled otherwise, the department planned to issue the order on the anti-dumping duty. 

The U.S. imported over 67 million dollars worth of tapered roller bearings from South Korea last year. The bearings are a mechanical component used in vehicles and farm equipment.

[Photo : KBS News]

