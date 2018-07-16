Trump Hints N. Korea Denuclearization May be Long Process

Write : 2018-07-14 13:54:00 Update : 2018-07-14 14:16:49

Trump Hints N. Korea Denuclearization May be Long Process

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted Friday that North Korea's denuclearization could take longer than hoped for.

Trump was speaking at a joint press conference after holding summit talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Buckinghamshire, England, during which he also touched on North Korea's nuclear issue.

The Associated Press quoted him as saying that "it's a process" and "probably a longer process than anybody would like." 

But he added that he is used to long processes and the U.S. has not relaxed the biting sanctions on North Korea. 

But the U.S. leader also accentuated the positive, saying the North hasn't conducted nuclear testing, missile launches or rocket launches.

He said some nuclear sites were blown up and the U.S. got back its hostages and prisoners.

Trump said "a lot of good things are happening."

[Photo : KBS News]

