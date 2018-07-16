US, N. Korea Begin Talks on Return of War Remains

Officials of the United States and North Korea have met for talks on repatriating the remains of U.S. troops killed in the Korean War.



According to a government source in Seoul, the two sides began talks on Sunday morning at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



Three vehicles from the U.S. Forces in Korea, which were thought to be carrying U.S. delegates, were seen traveling toward Pamnunjeom at around 8:20 a.m.



The names of the participants attending the talks were not yet released.



The meeting had originally been scheduled to take place Thursday, but the North called it off at the last minute, citing a lack of preparation. The North then suggested holding general-level talks with the U.S.-led United Nations Command on Sunday, in which the United States agreed.



The two sides are expected to discuss when and how to repatriate the war remains, but there is a possibility of North Korea demanding certain rewards for the repatriation, or raising issues regarding the armistice.

