US, N. Korea Begin Talks on Return of War Remains

Write : 2018-07-15 12:46:14 Update : 2018-07-15 14:24:17

US, N. Korea Begin Talks on Return of War Remains

Officials of the United States and North Korea have met for talks on repatriating the remains of U.S. troops killed in the Korean War.

According to a government source in Seoul, the two sides began talks on Sunday morning at the truce village of Panmunjeom.

Three vehicles from the U.S. Forces in Korea, which were thought to be carrying U.S. delegates, were seen traveling toward Pamnunjeom at around 8:20 a.m.

The names of the participants attending the talks were not yet released.

The meeting had originally been scheduled to take place Thursday, but the North called it off at the last minute, citing a lack of preparation. The North then suggested holding general-level talks with the U.S.-led United Nations Command on Sunday, in which the United States agreed.

The two sides are expected to discuss when and how to repatriate the war remains, but there is a possibility of North Korea demanding certain rewards for the repatriation, or raising issues regarding the armistice.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>