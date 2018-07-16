S. Korea Denies Report on US Rejection of Seoul's Proposal on Declaring End to War

Write : 2018-07-15 13:47:57 Update : 2018-07-15 16:54:41

S. Korea Denies Report on US Rejection of Seoul's Proposal on Declaring End to War

South Korea has denied a media report that Seoul recently proposed to the United States declaring an end to the Korean War, but Washington rejected it.

Local cable channel "Channel A" reported on Sunday that South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon made the offer during his visit to the United States on Wednesday, but the offer was turned down.

The Foreign Ministry dismissed the report as not true, raising questions about the grounds of the story.

The ministry said that declaring an end to the war is an issue that was already agreed in the Panmunjeom Declaration after the April 27th inter-Korean summit, and Seoul and Washington have continuously discussed the issue to find out when and how to declare the end to the war.

The ministry added that the Seoul government plans to continue consultation with the United States, with an aim to declare an end to the war within this year.

[Photo : KBS]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>