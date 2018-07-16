S. Korea Denies Report on US Rejection of Seoul's Proposal on Declaring End to War

South Korea has denied a media report that Seoul recently proposed to the United States declaring an end to the Korean War, but Washington rejected it.



Local cable channel "Channel A" reported on Sunday that South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon made the offer during his visit to the United States on Wednesday, but the offer was turned down.



The Foreign Ministry dismissed the report as not true, raising questions about the grounds of the story.



The ministry said that declaring an end to the war is an issue that was already agreed in the Panmunjeom Declaration after the April 27th inter-Korean summit, and Seoul and Washington have continuously discussed the issue to find out when and how to declare the end to the war.



The ministry added that the Seoul government plans to continue consultation with the United States, with an aim to declare an end to the war within this year.

[Photo : KBS]