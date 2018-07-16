S. Korea Protests over Russia's Violation of Air Defense Zone

South Korea's Defense Ministry on Saturday summoned a Russian military envoy over Russian planes' violation of the country's air defense identification zone (KADIZ).



The ministry said that Park Chul-kyun, deputy director-general for international policy of the ministry, summoned Andrey Falileev, Russia's military attache to South Korea, to protest Russian military planes' unauthorized entry into the KADIZ on Friday.



Park reportedly issued a strong protest over the entry and urged Russia to produce measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents, saying that the Russian military planes' KADIZ entry will not help efforts to stabilize the Korean Peninsula as well as Northeast Asia.



Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said that its director-general for European Affairs Jung Ki-hong summoned Maxim Volkov, a diplomat at the Russian Embassy to South Korea, and expressed regret over the KADIZ violation.



Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday that two Russian military planes violated the KADIZ four times and flew away following warnings.



A JCS official said that Russian planes have entered the KADIZ several times this year, but this was the first time that they had breached it four times in one day.