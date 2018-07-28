US Senator: Trump is Being Played by North Korea

Write : 2018-07-23 09:04:54 Update : 2018-07-23 12:00:41

US Senator: Trump is Being Played by North Korea

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says that President Donald Trump is being "played" by North Korea and China is pulling Pyongyang back from negotiations with the U.S.

Graham, who is known as a hardliner on North Korea issues, made the remarks on Sunday appearing on CBS's Face the Nation. 

The Republican senator said that North Korea is playing the same old game that it has played with every other U.S. president. 

He said that although Trump is being tough on China, China is still "pulling North Korea back" from negotiations with the U.S., adding that the president needs to make sure that Beijing and Pyongyang know that he's different from everybody else.

Graham urged the Trump administration to put deadlines regarding the North's repatriation of the remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War. He also called on the U.S. to restart joint military exercises with South Korea in the region.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>