Large-Sized Dam Collapses in Laos, Several Hundreds Missing

Write : 2018-07-24 18:30:13 Update : 2018-07-24 18:41:14

A large hydroelectric dam in southeastern Laos has collapsed, killing an unknown number of people.

Several hundreds of people are also reportedly missing. 

According to the state-run Laos News Agency, the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy dam located in Attapu province collapsed for an unknown reason on Tuesday, flooding six villages in the vicinity.

The news outlet said the floods killed “several” people and “several hundreds of people” are unaccounted for. 

It also added more than six-thousand-600 people from one-thousand-300 households have been made homeless.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>