Large-Sized Dam Collapses in Laos, Several Hundreds Missing

A large hydroelectric dam in southeastern Laos has collapsed, killing an unknown number of people.



Several hundreds of people are also reportedly missing.



According to the state-run Laos News Agency, the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy dam located in Attapu province collapsed for an unknown reason on Tuesday, flooding six villages in the vicinity.



The news outlet said the floods killed “several” people and “several hundreds of people” are unaccounted for.



It also added more than six-thousand-600 people from one-thousand-300 households have been made homeless.