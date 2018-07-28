US Official to Visit S. Korea to Discuss N. Korea Issues

A U.S. State Department official in charge of Korea affairs will visit South Korea on Wednesday to discuss pending issues between the two allies and cooperation on the stalled Washington-Pyongyang nuclear talks.



The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said that Mark Lambert, the department's Korea desk director and acting deputy assistant secretary, will meet ministry officials during his two-day trip.



They include Kim Tae-jin, head of the North American Affairs Bureau, and Jeong Yeon-doo, director general for North Korean nuclear affairs.



The two sides will reportedly discuss strategy on negotiations for the North's denuclearization, as well as ways to block attempts to avoid sanctions by North Korea.



Lambert is also expected to hold a roundtable meeting with South Korean businesspeople involved in inter-Korean economic projects.

[Photo : YONHAP News]