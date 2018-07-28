Laos Government Declares Dam Collapse Site as Disaster Area

The Laos government on Tuesday declared the flooded area where a dam collapsed in the southeast of the country as an emergency disaster zone.



The official Lao news agency KPL reported that one of the auxiliary dams under construction at the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower plant in Attapeu province collapsed Monday evening amid heavy rain, flooding nearby villages.



According to the Vietnamese online newspaper VN Express, at least 70 people have died, more than 200 are listed as missing and over 66-hundred people have been left homeless.



Amid calls for international aid, the South Korean government is moving swiftly to assist the rescue and relief operation.



It held an emergency meeting Tuesday night and the South Korean ambassador to Laos has formed an emergency task force comprising local Korean companies.



South Korean builder SK Engineering & Construction, the firm behind the dam construction project, is assisting search and rescue efforts.

[Photo : YONHAP News]