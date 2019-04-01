NBC: FBI Has Data Stolen from N. Korean Embassy in Spain

2019-04-01

NBC: FBI Has Data Stolen from N. Korean Embassy in Spain

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) has reportedly received data stolen from the North Korean Embassy in Spain by an anti-North Korea group. 

The group, Free Joseon, or Free Korea, claimed responsibility for the break-in at the embassy in Madrid on February 22nd and said it shared some of the information obtained from the embassy with the FBI.  

The American broadcasting outlet NBC reported on Saturday that a law enforcement source familiar with the matter confirmed that the bureau received the information.

NBC quoted a former U.S. intelligence officer as saying that given the secretive nature of the North's security-obsessed regime, getting hold of information kept at one of its embassies could prove to be significant. 

The outlet, however, said the FBI and Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) refused to confirm the report.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

