'N. Korea's Participation will Contribute to Successful Hosting of Olympics'

South Korea's presidential office says that North Korea's Olympic participation will help Seoul host the upcoming Winter Olympics successfully and ease tensions and settle peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a statement on Sunday that the government will listen and pay attention to concerns raised by the media and politicians over the North's Olympic participation and the joint ice hockey team.



Yoon said that in spite of all the concerns, South Korea needs to make the Olympics a success without fail, stressing that the North's participation will contribute to the success.



The spokesman reassured that the Moon Jae-in government will do its best to minimize any possible disadvantages for each member of the South Korean women's ice hockey team.



Yoon said that just two months ago, the Korean Peninsula was headed for the dangers of war due to nuclear and missile launches by the North and there was widespread concern about whether South Korea could properly host the Olympics. But he said that as the North has decided to participate in the Olympics, Seoul has become confident that the event will be conducted peacefully.



