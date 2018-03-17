Moon to Submit Own Bill on Constitutional Revision Next Week

Write : 2018-03-13 09:15:58 Update : 2018-03-13 13:41:54

Moon to Submit Own Bill on Constitutional Revision Next Week

President Moon Jae-in plans to submit a government proposal for a constitutional amendment next Wednesday. 

The presidential office said Tuesday that Moon will table the government bill next week based on a draft produced by a special presidential advisory panel.

A presidential official told reporters that the bill has to be submitted by that time as the parliament requires up to 60 days for its deliberations once a bill has been submitted.

The move comes as the government seeks to put a constitutional amendment to a vote concurrently with the June 13th local elections.

The draft, which was reported to the president on Tuesday, is said to call for a revision to the current single five-year presidential system. The panel reportedly seeks to reduce the presidential term to four years and allow for a consecutive term. 

The panel is also expected to recommend the country's capital city be stipulated in the law as well as call for the introduction of runoff voting in presidential elections.

Other major changes reportedly include increased autonomy for local governments.

