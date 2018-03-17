S. Korea's Spy Chief Meets Japanese Foreign Minister to Brief on N. Korea

Write : 2018-03-13 09:47:21 Update : 2018-03-13 11:07:12

S. Korea's Spy Chief Meets Japanese Foreign Minister to Brief on N. Korea

South Korea's spy chief has met with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono to brief on the results of his recent meetings with the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.

Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom on Tuesday said in a written briefing that National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon held talks with Kono for three hours on Monday evening in Tokyo.

Kono thanked Suh for his briefing and expressed his respect for Seoul's efforts which have led to a major breakthrough in North Korean issues, saying that "East Asia is just about to witness a miracle."

The foreign minister also asked the South Korean spy chief if the issue of Japanese abductees was discussed during his trip to Pyongyang, to which Suh replied that it was not. 

The two officials reportedly exchanged opinions on planned summit talks between the two Koreas in April, as well as between the U.S. and North Korea set for May.

