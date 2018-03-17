Moon to Chair Cabinet Meeting to Pass 35 Bills

Write : 2018-03-13 10:43:03 Update : 2018-03-13 11:24:15

Moon to Chair Cabinet Meeting to Pass 35 Bills

The government will hold a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to approve 35 bills including a 52-hour workweek bill that recently passed in parliament.

The revision will lower the maximum weekly working hours from the current 68 hours to 52. 

During the Cabinet meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in, the government will also approve revision bills on product safety, civil servants' accident compensation and urban development promotion.

Drafts of eleven presidential decrees will also be deliberated and passed in the meeting.

