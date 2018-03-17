Top Security Official to Head to Russia Tues.

National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong will visit Russia on Tuesday to explain the results of his recent trip to North Korea.



Chung will be traveling to Russia from Beijing where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday and talked about the outcome of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



It remains to be seen who Chung will meet during his two-day stay in Moscow.



Meanwhile, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, who had accompanied Chung to the North, will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday before returning home.