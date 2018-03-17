Abe Highly Assesses Talks with North on Precondition of Denuclearization

Write : 2018-03-13 11:57:15 Update : 2018-03-13 14:04:16

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that Tokyo highly assesses talks with North Korea on the precondition of denuclearization. 

Abe made the remark on Tuesday while speaking with Seoul's spy chief, who is visiting Japan to brief officials on planned summits between the two Koreas as well as between Washington and Pyongyang. 

Abe said it is Japan's basic stance to resolve the North's nuclear and missile issue as well as the abduction of Japanese citizens by the North. 

He said it would be important for the North to fulfill its commitment by taking specific steps for denuclearization. 

National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon said it is extremely meaningful that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un himself revealed his determination for denuclearization. He also conveyed President Moon Jae-in's willingness for close cooperation with Japan to expand the momentum for peace on the Korean Peninsula created by the PyeongChang Olympics. 

Suh told reporters after the meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, that Abe expressed his respect for Moon's leadership on recent developments in inter-Korean relations and changes for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Suh said Abe vowed cooperation for the success of the upcoming South-North and North-U.S. summits.

