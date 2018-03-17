Fmr Pres. Lee Myung-bak Set for Questioning Wed.

Anchor: Former President Lee Myung-bak and his legal team are said to be in the final stages of their preparation for Lee's questioning by prosecutors set for Wednesday. Lee is expected to deny the allegations against him.

Alannah Hill has this report.



Report: Lee Myung-bak is set to appear for the prosecution's questioning on Wednesday over a string of allegations of bribery and irregularities.



The former president is expected to deny the allegations against him, in particular the ones concerning bribery, as those convicted on charges involving more than 100 million won are subject to a minimum of ten years in prison or maximum life sentence.



According to law officials on Tuesday, Lee is suspected of receiving about eleven billion won in bribes from the National Intelligence Service(NIS), Samsung Group and other companies.



The prosecution's questioning will likely focus on whether Lee was aware of the illegal funds and whether he owns auto parts company DAS. Prosecutors believe that the former president holds more than 80 percent of the company's shares under borrowed names.



The former president is expected to reiterate his claim that it belongs to his older brother Lee Sang-eun.



The prosecution also believes Lee is responsible for the illegal provision of one-point-75 billion won from the NIS to his presidential office and suspects Samsung Electronics paid about six billion won worth of litigation fees for DAS.



His legal team is said to be wrapping up preparations and will conduct a final rehearsal Tuesday.



Lee's former secretary for political affairs Kim Hyo-jae told reporters on Tuesday that the investigation is an act of political retaliation.



Lee will appear before prosecutors at 9:30 a.m. He is expected to be grilled until late into the night considering the number of allegations against him.

Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.