Env. and Foreign Ministries Strengthen Cooperation on Environmental Issues

The Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have decided to strengthen cooperation on environmental issues such as reducing fine dust coming from China.



The two ministries said Tuesday that they held a policy meeting in central Seoul chaired by their ministers to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation on diplomatic issues in the field of the environment.



Such agendas include climate change, measures to support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), as well as helping local environmental industries expand overseas operations.



The ministries agreed during the meeting to share information and boost cooperation for negotiations with China on fine dust reduction.



They also agreed to actively promote the Moon administration's intent to tackle climate change at international conferences while holding follow-up talks to prepare measures to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change.











