Anchor: U.S. National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster briefed the representatives of the UN Security Council(UNSC) regarding the prospect of holding a summit with North Korea. While claiming Washington's maximum pressure campaign turned out to be successful, McMaster and diplomats of the UNSC states also agreed on the need to continue sanctions on the North.

Kim Bum-soo has more.



Report:



US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster

“… and we had the opportunity to talk with the UN Security Council permanent representatives today… ”



U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser briefed the United Nations Security Council on Pyongyang’s invitation for direct talks with Washington.



Following the briefing in New York on Monday, Herbert McMaster told reporters that council representatives are optimistic about pursuing a diplomatic solution to the North Korean issue.



US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster

“We all agreed that we're optimistic about this opportunity, but we're determined; we're determined to keep up the campaign of maximum pressure until we see words matched with deeds and real progress toward denuclearization."



McMaster is also said to have defended Trump’s sudden decision to accept the North Korean leader’s invitation, saying that the conclusion was reached through standard procedures.



Amid speculations that President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong-un may not take place, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday tried to dispel the concerns.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

"Look, we fully expect that it will. The offer was made and we've accepted. North Korea made several promises and we hope that they will stick to those promises and if so the meeting will go on as planned."

(REPORTER: "And what preparations are being made so far for this meeting?")

"We're continuing to prepare on a number of levels. Most of that is in the inner administration an interagency process. And I'm not going to get ahead of any of the details of the where are any of that here today."



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson returned home one day early from his trip to Africa on Monday amid "the need to be in Washington for in-person meetings." Expecting to hear directly from the North, Tillerson said several steps will be necessary to agree on the location and scope of talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.