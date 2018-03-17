Anchor: President Moon Jae-in reiterated his stance that a vote on constitutional reform must take place alongside the June local elections, as promised to South Korean citizens by all presidential contenders during last year's election.

Kim In-kyung has more.



Report: President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday addressed criticism toward his plan to submit a proposal for amending the constitution.



During a luncheon with an advisory panel on constitutional reform, he said that although there had been enough time to discuss the amendment, there has been no progress and only criticism toward his preparations to revise the document.



The president expressed regret that the National Assembly was not pushing for a simultaneous ballot when all parties and contenders running for the presidential race last year promised to do so. He said that if the parliament wants to lead the revision, it should show its intention with action.



Moon pledged that, as president, he would put words into action, quickly confirming the draft for amendment then negotiating with parliament and pressing lawmakers to pass a motion to revise the constitution.



Briefing the president of its final draft on Tuesday, the advisory panel called for a revision to the current single five-year presidential system. It instead seeks to reduce the presidential term to four years and allow for a consecutive term.



The panel also recommended the country's capital city be stipulated in the law and called for the introduction of runoff voting in presidential elections. Other major changes include increased autonomy for local governments.



Moon plans to present the proposal to the National Assembly around next Wednesday. A presidential official told reporters that the bill has to be submitted by that time as the parliament requires up to 60 days for its deliberations once a bill has been submitted.

Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.