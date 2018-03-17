Moon Reiterates Importance of Revising Constitution

President Moon Jae-in has reiterated his stance that a vote on constitutional reform must take place alongside the June local elections, as promised to South Korean citizens by all presidential contenders during the elections last year.



On Tuesday, Moon addressed criticism toward his push for voting on amending the constitution during a luncheon at the presidential office.



He said although there had been enough time to discuss the constitutional amendment, over a year, there had been no progress and only criticism toward his preparations to revise the document.



The president expressed regret that the National Assembly was not pushing for a simultaneous ballot when all parties and contenders running for the presidential race last year promised to do so.



He said parliament should keep its promise to the people by pushing ahead with the constitutional revision even if they may not agree on every single detail.



Moon pledged that, as president, he would put words into action. He vowed to promptly finalize the amendment draft then consult with parliament before pressing lawmakers to propose a motion to revise the constitution.









