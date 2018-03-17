Rival Parties Clash over Constitutional Reform

The floor leaders of the nation's three main political parties clashed over the issue of constitutional reform on Tuesday, after a special advisory committee on constitutional revision briefed the top office on proposed amendments.



Ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Woo Won-shik stressed that there is no time to lose on amending the constitution, and that the legislature must quickly work on its own revision to move forward.



Floor leader Kim Seong-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, meanwhile, argued against the government's submission of its own proposal. He said the president's push to expedite constitutional reform is a coercive act which would leave a stain on the country's constitutional history.



Kim said a constitutional revision bill must be devised by parliament in order to end what he called the imperial nature of presidential power in the country.



Minor opposition Bareunmirae Party's floor leader, Kim Dong-cheol, said that before criticizing the president, the political sector should ask if it has done all it can to come up with its own constitutional amendment bill.



