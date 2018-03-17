Chief Prosecutor: Prosecution Should Keep Command Over Investigation

Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il has expressed the stance that the prosecution should maintain its rights to supervise police investigations, to terminate an investigation and to review arrest warrants.



These key powers currently held by the prosecution are being disputed in ongoing efforts to adjust investigation rights between the prosecution and police.



Speaking in a meeting of a special parliament committee on judicial reform on Tuesday, the chief prosecutor said that if prosecutors' judicial control is abolished, this will make it difficult to rectify human rights violations or investigation errors committed in the course of police investigations.



He said it can also raise the risk of police abusing its investigation authority and thereby infringing on human rights.



Regarding the option of handing over the right to close a case to the police, Moon said this also requires careful review. He said that in criminal judicial proceedings, the right to close an investigation is a legal issue that determines one's indictment and should be held by the prosecuting authority.



Regarding the issue of setting up an investigative body to exclusively deal with corruption by senior public officials, Moon said the prosecution will faithfully take part in related discussions in parliament.



He said he will respect the outcome of those discussions viewing it as the public's will.



