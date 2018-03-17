Foreign Minister to Meet US Counterpart Friday

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is set to meet her U.S. counterpart in Washington later this week to discuss the upcoming inter-Korean summit as well as a summit between North Korea and the U.S.



Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said in a regular briefing Tuesday that Kang will visit Washington from Thursday to Saturday, and meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for ministerial talks on Friday.



Noh said the two officials will share their assessment of the recent developments surrounding the Korean Peninsula and discuss ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and cooperation in the future.



He also said Kang and Tillerson plan to discuss other issues of mutual interest, including economic and trade issues such as America's trade protectionist measures.



The spokesman added that in meetings with key figures in U.S. Congress and the House of Representatives, the South Korean minister will request the U.S.' continuous support and cooperation on strengthening the bilateral alliance and peacefully resolving the North's nuclear issue.









