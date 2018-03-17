Foreign Minister to Meet US Counterpart Friday

Write : 2018-03-13 17:04:18 Update : 2018-03-13 17:13:25

Foreign Minister to Meet US Counterpart Friday

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is set to meet her U.S. counterpart in Washington later this week to discuss the upcoming inter-Korean summit as well as a summit between North Korea and the U.S.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said in a regular briefing Tuesday that Kang will visit Washington from Thursday to Saturday, and meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for ministerial talks on Friday.

Noh said the two officials will share their assessment of the recent developments surrounding the Korean Peninsula and discuss ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and cooperation in the future.

He also said Kang and Tillerson plan to discuss other issues of mutual interest, including economic and trade issues such as America's trade protectionist measures.

The spokesman added that in meetings with key figures in U.S. Congress and the House of Representatives, the South Korean minister will request the U.S.' continuous support and cooperation on strengthening the bilateral alliance and peacefully resolving the North's nuclear issue.




  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>