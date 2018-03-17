Moon Asks New Police Officers to Treat Sexual Violence with Sensitivity

President Moon Jae-in has called on newly commissioned police officers to be sensitive to the victims of sexual violence when they deal with such crimes.



Moon made the request during a commissioning ceremony on Tuesday for the graduates of Korean National Police University at its campus in Asan, South Chungcheong Province.



The president praised the courage of the women joining the #MeToo movement, saying they are calling for human dignity and equality. He then urged the commissioned police officers to listen to the victims' voices and do their best to prevent them from suffering secondary damages.



Moon asked them to get closer to minority groups vulnerable to crimes as a whole, including children, the disabled and elderly as well as women, emphasizing their ability to sympathize and to have a sense of justice are just as important as professionalism and responsibility.

