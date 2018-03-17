Russian Media: US-N. Korea Summit Likely Be Held in Pyongyang

Write : 2018-03-13 19:00:19 Update : 2018-03-13 19:31:09

Russian Media: US-N. Korea Summit Likely Be Held in Pyongyang

A Russian media outlet is reporting there's a high possibility Pyongyang will be the venue for the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit. 

Izvestia on Tuesday cited an official at Seoul's Unification Ministry who emphasized that North Korean leaders have only traveled to the country’s key allies, China and Russia. 

The Seoul official said the truce village of Panmunjeom on the inter-Korean border or Seoul are possible summit venues, but Pyongyang is currently being discussed as the most likely spot. 

The official also predicted that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will propose to U.S. President Donald Trump that the two countries establish diplomatic relationship, adding Kim is positive about signing a peace deal with the U.S. 

