S. Korea to Review Foreign Minister's US Trip after Tillerson's Dismissal

South Korea will review Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha's planned trip to the U.S. to meet with her U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson, following his firing on Tuesday.



Kang was set to visit Washington on Thursday to hold talks with the U.S.’ top diplomat on Friday ahead of summit talks between the two Koreas, and Washington and Pyongyang.



A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said on Wednesday that the ministry will examine the matter internally through discussions with the U.S. before deciding on whether to push for the meeting.



The official also assured that Seoul and Washington are maintaining close communication at diverse levels, between its leaders and diplomatic and defense authorities.



When asked if Seoul was notified of Tillerson's dismissal, the official said that the U.S. administration's decision on personnel affairs is not a matter that requires prior consultation with the Seoul government.