Top Office Working on Differences over Judicial Reforms

The presidential office says that it is working to resolve differences with the prosecution after the top prosecutor raised issues regarding reforms.



A senior presidential official told reporters on Wednesday that it's natural for different parties to have different opinions, adding the presidential office is in the process of dealing with each issue to reach an agreement.



The comment came after Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il on Tuesday outlined the prosecution's proposal on prosecutorial and judicial reforms to the National Assembly's special committee.



Moon suggested that it would be a possible violation of the Constitution to grant investigative rights to a planned independent investigative body that exclusively handles corruption by high-level officials.



He also said that the prosecution should retain its right to oversee police investigations as well as its exclusive right to file for arrest warrants, clashing with the positions of the top office.