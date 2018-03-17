'Replacement of US State Secretary Won't Affect Bilateral Coordination'

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has dismissed concerns over the U.S. replacing its Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.



Speaking to reporters in Seoul on Wednesday, Kang stressed that the shift, though sudden, will not affect Seoul and Washington’s efforts in coordinating views on contentious issues.



Kang said it is not appropriate for her to comment on another country’s personnel reshuffle, adding that she believes Seoul will be able to work closely with the new state secretary as Seoul and Washington have maintained close cooperation.



Kang said she has never held contact with the incoming state secretary.



Asked if she’ll go through with her planned visit to the U.S. this week, she said the option is still open.



Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump fired Tillerson via Twitter, naming Pompeo as his replacement.