Top Office Remains Silent on Ex-Pres. Lee's Questioning by Prosecutors

Write : 2018-03-14 11:05:33 Update : 2018-03-14 13:11:54

Top Office Remains Silent on Ex-Pres. Lee's Questioning by Prosecutors

The presidential office is maintaining a cautious stance in relation to former President Lee Myung-bak’s questioning by prosecutors on Wednesday. 

A senior presidential official told reporters that the top office does not have a position when asked to comment on Lee being subject to questioning. Another presidential official seconded that the top office doesn't have a particular opinion on the issue.

The presidential office is apparently being careful as issuing a certain position could be misinterpreted as a guideline on how to proceed with the probe on the former leader. 

