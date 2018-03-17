Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and named Director of Central Intelligence Mike Pompeo as his new top diplomat. Trump on Tuesday announced the sudden shake-up via his Twitter. He addressed the unexpected turn of events by saying he and Tillerson "disagreed on things."

Kim Bum-soo has more.



Report:



[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]

"I actually got along well with Rex, but really it was a different mindset. It was a different thinking."



U.S. President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson weren’t on the same wavelength on key issues, including North Korea.



Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, the U.S. president explained why he fired his top diplomat.



[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]

"Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time. We got along actually quite well, but we disagreed on things. When you look at the Iran deal -- I think it's terrible; I guess he felt it was okay. I wanted to either break it or do something and he felt a little bit differently. So we are not really thinking the same. With Mike --Mike Pompeo -- we have a very similar thought process. I think it's going to go very well."



Trump also admitted that he decided to accept an invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un without discussions with Tillerson.



Tillerson was ousted without an in-person meeting, about four hours after he returned home early from a tour to Africa.



Cental Intelligence Agency(CIA) Director Mike Pompeo will now take the lead in dealing with North Korea.



This is the biggest shakeup of the Trump administration, especially at a time when Washington is gearing up for summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Expecting his official resignation on the last day of March, Tillerson said what is most important is to ensure an orderly and smooth transition.



Pompeo will be replaced by Gina Haspel, who has been the deputy director at the CIA. She will become the first woman to take on the role of director at the agency.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.