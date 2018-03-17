Prosecutors Finish Morning Questioning Session for Ex-Pres. Lee

Prosecutors finished their morning questioning session of former President Lee Myung-bak.



After questioning Lee from 9:45 a.m. to 1:10 p.m., the session paused for a lunch break.



He will face more questioning in the afternoon.



During the morning session, Lee is said to have denied allegations of receiving about eleven billion won in bribes from the National Intelligence Service, Samsung Group and other companies.



Lee claimed in January that investigations against him are political retaliation for the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun. Roh committed suicide after being questioned by the prosecution on bribery charges, during Lee's presidential term.