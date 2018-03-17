Ex-President Lee Returns Home After 21 Hours of Questioning

Former President Lee Myung-bak returned home early Thursday after 21 hours of questioning by prosecutors on a string of corruption allegations.



Lee left the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul at 6:25 a.m. without responding to reporters.



The questioning ended at around midnight, but it took more than six hours for him to review statements compiled by the prosecution.



Prosecutors say Lee denied most charges. He is said to have stated that he was unaware or did not issue orders regarding illegal funds or bribery.



The ex-president on Wednesday appeared before the prosecution and was grilled as a suspect on some 20 charges including bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion, abuse of power, and violations of the election and presidential record laws.



The prosecution plans to decide on whether to request an arrest warrant for Lee based on Wednesday's questioning.







