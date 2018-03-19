Moon, Trump in Lockstep before Engagements with N. Korea

Anchor: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call Friday night, Korea time, that concrete actions on the part of North Korea, not words, will be the key to achieving the permanent denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The two leaders spoke about the planned inter-Korean summit in April and Washington-Pyongyang summit in May.

Report: In a 35 minute telephone conversation Friday night, the presidents of South Korea and the U.S. agreed on the importance of learning from the mistakes of the past in dealing with North Korea.



According to South Korean press secretary Yoon Young-chan, President Moon Jae-in stressed that no concessions will be made on the aim of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula under any circumstances.



Ahead of his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late April, Moon told President Donald Trump that he will try to lay the groundwork for the success of the Washington-Pyongyang summit.



While reiterating his intention to meet with the North Korean leader by the end of May, Trump agreed that not words but concrete actions will be the key to achieving permanent denuclearization of the peninsula.



They pledged continued, close coordination to maintain maximum pressure on the North Korean regime.



The White House said in a statement that the two leaders also expressed cautious optimism over recent developments and emphasized that a brighter future is available for North Korea if it chooses the correct path.



The two sides also exchanged views on pending trade concerns as Moon raised issue with Washington's plan to impose 25 percent tariff on steel imports, which could put a burden on South Korean exporters.



With Moon focusing on the need to demonstrate the strength of the alliance at a critical time for the security of Northeast Asia, Trump expressed hope that South Korea will show some flexibility in upcoming negotiations on the two countries’ bilateral free trade agreement.

