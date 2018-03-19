FM Kang Cautiously Optimistic about N. Korea-US Summit

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who is visiting the U.S., has expressed cautious optimism about U.S.-North Korea summit talks planned in May.



In an interview with U.S. broadcaster PBS that aired Friday, she said that she believes a “breakthrough” on denuclearization is possible in talks between the U.S. and North Korea.



She said South Korea is cautiously optimistic the talks will happen and that it will be a breakthrough for a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.



She said Seoul has a "clear" stated goal of complete denuclearization of North Korea, though it will take a long while because the weapons program is "very advanced."



She said that South Korea is prepared for the long haul andits approach will be with "clear eyes, nerves of steel and a clear goal inmind."



She said the North Korean regime still needs to be dealt with and it poses a grave security threat to the South and the whole world.



Kang said Seoul is absolutely clear the military solution is not anoption, stressing there cannot be another war on the Korean Peninsula.



She said President Moon Jae-in has been from the verybeginning consistent and persistent in his message about North Korea that itsmissiles and nuclear program will never be accepted. But she said the Southwants to engage to find a way toward a peaceful resolution.



Kang dismissed concerns about recent comments Trump reportedly made suggesting U.S. troops could be withdrawn from South Korea if bilateral trade negotiations did not go well, saying the alliance was solid.



She said she expected results of free trade negotiations with theU.S. to be mutually beneficial.













