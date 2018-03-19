Ex-Governor An Hee-jung Summoned over Sexual Assault Allegations

The prosecution has summoned former South Chungcheong Governor An Hee-jung for questioning on allegations that he sexually assaulted his secretary.



The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office asked the former governor to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Monday, ten days after he voluntarily appeared at the office and was grilled for about ten hours.



The prosecution is looking into sexual assault allegations against An after his former secretary Kim Ji-eun and another alleged victim filed formal complaints early this month.



Kim revealed in an interview with JTBC that he raped her multiple times over the course of eight months from June of last year to February this year.



Last week, a member of a think tank that was established by the former governor also stepped forward to claim that she was raped by him three times and suffered from sexual violence and harassment for two years from October 2015.