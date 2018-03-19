Moon Likely to Propose Constitutional Revision Bill after Tour to Vietnam, UAE

Write : 2018-03-18 14:07:47 Update : 2018-03-18 14:23:43

Moon Likely to Propose Constitutional Revision Bill after Tour to Vietnam, UAE

President Moon Jae-in is likely to propose the government-led bill for a constitutional amendment after his planned tour to Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

A senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on Sunday that Moon is thinking about unveiling his constitutional revision suggestions on Tuesday or Wednesday before departing for the tour on Thursday.

The official said that the president is considering proposing the bill after the trip from March 22nd to 28th, adding that the government will need to promote and explain it to the people before the bill is submitted to parliament.

Accordingly, the president is expected to hold a Cabinet meeting to propose the bill on March 29th or 30th after the tour.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>