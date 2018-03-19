Moon Likely to Propose Constitutional Revision Bill after Tour to Vietnam, UAE

President Moon Jae-in is likely to propose the government-led bill for a constitutional amendment after his planned tour to Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.



A senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on Sunday that Moon is thinking about unveiling his constitutional revision suggestions on Tuesday or Wednesday before departing for the tour on Thursday.



The official said that the president is considering proposing the bill after the trip from March 22nd to 28th, adding that the government will need to promote and explain it to the people before the bill is submitted to parliament.



Accordingly, the president is expected to hold a Cabinet meeting to propose the bill on March 29th or 30th after the tour.