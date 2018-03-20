S. Korea, US to Announce Timetable for Joint Military Drills on Tues.

South Korean and U.S. military authorities are said to be planning to announce the timetable for annual joint military drills on Tuesday.



A government source said Monday that the two sides are expected to conduct the combined field training Foal Eagle exercise for a month starting April first. The computer-simulated command post Key Resolve exercise is expected to be held for two weeks beginning Friday.



Military authorities have said that the annual drills, which had been put off until after the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, would be conducted at levels similar to previous years.



However, the source said that this year’s exercises will be conducted in a low-key manner and that specific details will be withheld.



