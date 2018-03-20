Moon Orders Gov't to Submit Constitutional Revision Bill Next Monday

President Moon Jae-in has ordered the government to submit its own proposal for a constitutional amendment next Monday.



Jin Sung-joon, presidential aide for political affairs, said during a news briefing on Monday that the move is aimed at giving the National Assembly a final chance to produce its own bill ahead of the June local elections.



The president earlier considered proposing the bill after his seven-day tour to Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, which kicks off on Thursday.



However, Jin said that the president decided to move up the date, accepting the ruling party's request to guarantee at least 60 days of deliberation in parliament.



