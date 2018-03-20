Opposition Protests Moon's Plan to Submit Constitutional Amendment Proposal

Opposition Protests Moon's Plan to Submit Constitutional Amendment Proposal

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has reiterated that the National Assembly should lead efforts to revise the constitution, not the president. 

LKP Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae said Monday that a constitutional revision controlled by the president is unjustifiable. 

His remarks came after President Moon Jae-in, earlier in the day, ordered the government to submit its own proposal for a constitutional amendment next Monday.

A spokesman for the minor conservative Bareunmirae Party, Kim Chul-keun, said in a statement that all parties, except the ruling Democratic Party(DP), are against a constitutional amendment led by the top office. Kim urged the DP to come up with a unified revision bill with the government so that discussions for amending the constitution can be carried out under the leadership of parliament. 

Kim said proposed amendments by a special advisory committee on constitutional revision seek to change the current single five-year presidential system and reduce it to four years and allow for a consecutive term. He said such change goes against revamping the power structure aimed at preventing a presidential power of imperial nature.

DP Floor Leader Woo Won-sik said the LKP’s offer for parties to submit a joint revision bill to parliament means that it doesn’t want a constitutional revision. 

He said during the party's supreme council meeting that the LKP's proposal for delegating more presidential power to the prime minister is a thinly veiled attempt aimed at a parliamentary system. He said the plan goes against the people's preference for a presidential system. 

